Bull riding kicks off at Big Sky PBR night 1
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – Night one of the Big Sky PBR saw a packed crowd excited for the return of bull riding in Big Sky. The event picks up again tonight at 7 p.m.
Scores
|Rider
|Bull
|Rider Score
|Bull Score
|Jesse Petri
|Ponotoc
|87
|42.5
|Chase Outlaw
|Jungle Can Do
|87
|42
|Ezekiel Mitchell
|Speed Demon
|86.5
|42.5
|Ross Freeman
|Low Dog
|86.5
|41.5
|Caden Bunch
|High Maintenance
|85.5
|41.5
|Silvano Alves
|Black Snake
|85.5
|41.5
|Derek Kolbaba
|Two Socks
|84.5
|41
|Marcus Mast
|Tricky Kid Rock
|79
|39
|Bruin Bradshaw
|Midnight Rider
|64
|31
