Bull riding kicks off at Big Sky PBR night 1

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Night one of the Big Sky PBR saw a packed crowd excited for the return of bull riding in Big Sky. The event picks up again tonight at 7 p.m.

Scores

Rider Bull Rider Score Bull Score Jesse Petri Ponotoc 87 42.5 Chase Outlaw Jungle Can Do 87 42 Ezekiel Mitchell Speed Demon 86.5 42.5 Ross Freeman Low Dog 86.5 41.5 Caden Bunch High Maintenance 85.5 41.5 Silvano Alves Black Snake 85.5 41.5 Derek Kolbaba Two Socks 84.5 41 Marcus Mast Tricky Kid Rock 79 39 Bruin Bradshaw Midnight Rider 64 31

Photo Gallery

Bull riders observe the American flag, raised by the Big Sky Fire Dept. as the national anthem is played. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON “PBR” is spelled out in fire on the dirt as bull riders enter the Big Sky Events Arena. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON

A rider is parallel with his bull as it bucks its hind legs into the air. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER

Crowd members cheer on bull riders for the first night of bull riding. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER Two kids patiently wait for the bull riding to begin. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT Macey Mast, 4, sits on her mom’s lap watching her dad, Marcus Mast, score 79 points riding the bull Tricky Kid Rock. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

Boyd Beasley throws his hands up in glory after winning the Murdoch’s Dance Your Boots Off Contest. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON Burke Strange (5), the winner of Mutton Bustin’, holds on to a sheep as it runs away. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER