Bull riding kicks off at Big Sky PBR night 1

9 hours ago

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Night one of the Big Sky PBR saw a packed crowd excited for the return of bull riding in Big Sky. The event picks up again tonight at 7 p.m.

Scores

RiderBullRider ScoreBull Score
Jesse PetriPonotoc8742.5
Chase OutlawJungle Can Do8742
Ezekiel MitchellSpeed Demon86.542.5
Ross FreemanLow Dog86.541.5
Caden BunchHigh Maintenance85.541.5
Silvano AlvesBlack Snake85.541.5
Derek KolbabaTwo Socks84.541
Marcus MastTricky Kid Rock7939
Bruin BradshawMidnight Rider6431

Photo Gallery

Bull riders observe the American flag, raised by the Big Sky Fire Dept. as the national anthem is played. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
“PBR” is spelled out in fire on the dirt as bull riders enter the Big Sky Events Arena. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
A rider is parallel with his bull as it bucks its hind legs into the air. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
Crowd members cheer on bull riders for the first night of bull riding. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
Two kids patiently wait for the bull riding to begin. PHOTO BY LEONORA WILLETT
Macey Mast, 4, sits on her mom’s lap watching her dad, Marcus Mast, score 79 points riding the bull Tricky Kid Rock. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER
Boyd Beasley throws his hands up in glory after winning the Murdoch’s Dance Your Boots Off Contest. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Burke Strange (5), the winner of Mutton Bustin’, holds on to a sheep as it runs away. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
A bull rider leans back on his bull, hand high in the air, to finish his ride. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON

