Bullock addresses assisted living outbreak

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/8/20

Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 43 residents and 15 staff members, adding to the highest daily increase in confirmed cases on Tuesday in Montana since March. In response, Gov. Steve Bullock announced at a press conference yesterday that that his public health department will order all assisted living and nursing home facilities in the state to test all employees and residents before allowing any more visitors. Canyon Creek had previously declined to participate in voluntary testing.

“If they want to continue to allow visitors for the residents, they will now be required to do that test,” Gov. Bullock said of all assisted living facilities. “The purpose of this rule is to help prevent what’s happened at Canyon Creek.”