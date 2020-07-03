Bullock encourages face coverings

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/3/20

In a press conference on July 2, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock addressed listeners sternly, chiding those who are not taking mask wearing and social distancing guidelines seriously while in public. “As Montanans are mingling in larger groups without social distancing and without wearing a mask, we are seeing more of these outbreaks from group settings,” he said.

Regional governments in counties with high caseloads are considering whether to make face coverings a law-enforceable ordinance, including Missoula and Jackson, Wyoming. “I hope that we don’t have to get to the point of a mandate,” Bullock said. “But if we do, we have to make sure everyone’s on board in order for it to be successful.”