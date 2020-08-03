Bullock provides reopening options for school districts

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/3/20

In light of starting school during a pandemic, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive to provide remote or offsite education in order to protect students and teachers from COVID-19. While current Montana law limits the ability for districts to provide offsite education to students who are out-of-county, this new directive waives these requirements affording more flexibility in an offsite instructional setting.

“As fall approaches, schools are working hard to plan for the school year in light of the ongoing pandemic. Many districts may choose to offer a blend of in-classroom and remote learning to balance safety with the educational needs of their students,” Bullock said in a July 31 press release. “This directive will ensure that schools are able to make the choices to provide the best educational opportunities available, no matter where those students may live.”