Bullock recognizes Women’s Equality Day

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/27/20

On Aug. 26, in recognition of Women’s Equality Day, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced that he would be renewing his equal pay Executive Order and extending the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force through 2022 in order to continue narrowing the wage gap in the Treasure State. Bullock first created Montana’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force in 2013 to bring together business, education, tribal, nonprofit, labor and government officials in an effort to raise awareness of and take steps toward narrowing Montana’s gender wage gap. Since 2013, the wage gap between men and women in Montana has decreased from 67 percent to 73.2 percent.

“Every person in Montana has a stake in ensuring women and men are paid a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” said Bullock told reporters at an Aug. 26 press conference. “The actions and advocacy of the Task Force continue to move the needle toward progress and an economy that works for all Montanans. It’s an honor to recognize Women’s Equality Day in Montana by extending the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force for the next two years. Just as Women’s Equality Day recognizes tremendous progress, we also know our work isn’t yet done.”