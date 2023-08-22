Bumblewood Thicket returns to southwest Montana for fourth year

EBS STAFF

Bumblewood Thicket will return with an all new fairy village at Glen Lake Rotary Park from Aug. 26- Sept. 17. The free, self-guided outdoor art installation will display 20 new fairy houses and businesses by Gallatin Valley artists. Random Acts of Silliness partnered with Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, with support from the Bozeman Health Foundation and Heyday.

A news release stated: “Since the first fairy village in 2020, this event has grown into a local treasure, with an estimated 15,000 visitors last year and recently voted Bozeman’s Best Annual Event.”

Learn more about the event here.