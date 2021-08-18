Butte school district requires masks

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/18/21

As schools prepare to open for the year and the Delta variant of COVID-19 causes rising hospitalizations through Montana, school districts are grappling with ways to keep their students and staff safe. One such district is the Butte School District, whose board of trustees voted this week to require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings starting Aug. 30 for four weeks. The board plans to review the policy each month and adapt the policy depending on the status of the virus in the community. Although some parents and students spoke out in support of the decision, others were not so happy. “My child does not consent to be forced to wearing a mask, I do not consent to my child wearing a mask. My child has the God-given right to breathe freely,” said Butte resident Shealynn Glenn, as reported by KBZK.