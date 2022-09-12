Camp Stove Cooking: One-pan cheesy gnocchi 

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

Pasta has always been a camping classic for me. It’s cheap, easy and quick to make. Dried pasta is shelf stable and stays good even after being carried around in the bottom of a backpack or sitting in a hot car. A jar of pasta sauce is virtually effortless to use and dried tomato paste makes for a backpacking-friendly substitute. It’s hard to ask for more, but a few easy alterations can make this classic into quite the gourmet camp dinner.

Gnocchi is an Italian potato dumpling that can often be found at grocery stores next to regular dried pasta. You can pair this with any cheese, but for the sake of this recipe I’ve chosen parmesan because it’s a hard cheese that can go unrefrigerated for up to two weeks, making it ideal for camping.

If you’ve read this column before, you may recall that I hate washing dishes while camping, so of course this recipe uses just one pan for maximum clean-up ease. This recipe should make enough for three people and could easily be made on either a two-burner propane stove or a backpacking stove.

Ingredients

16 oz package of shelf stable potato gnocchi

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

6 oz hard parmesan cheese, shredded or cut into thin slices

¼ cup fresh basil

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

Instructions