Can the Griz food drive set for Nov. 6

The 22nd Can the Griz food drive, a friendly off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana, will begin at midnight on Friday, Nov. 6. The food drive will run through Saturday, Nov. 20, concluding at the end of the first quarter of the MSU-UM football game.

“Can the Griz is a great opportunity for our community to support each other,” Kim Cleary, community engagement program manager in the MSU Office of Student Engagement said. “Our food drive totals during the pandemic were really inspiring. Although we lost the competition last year, the food that was donated impacted so many people in the valley when they needed it the most.”

The Bozeman/MSU community has won the competition 17 out of the 21 years it has been held. In 2020, however, the Can the Cats food drive in Missoula brought in an equivalent of 671,707 pounds of food to the Missoula Food Bank, beating the Can the Griz drive by over 200,000 pounds of food. Win or lose, this annual food drive makes a huge impact on the Gallatin Valley community.

Can the Griz is coordinated by the MSU Office of Student Engagement and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Community members interested in more details on how to participate or volunteer can visit the Can the Griz website or its Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information or to host a collection box, please contact the MSU Office of Student Engagement at (406) 994-2933 or email canthegriz@montana.edu.