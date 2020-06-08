Canada reopens border to immediate family members

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 6/8/20

On June 8, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his country will begin to ease restrictions placed on nonessential travel(ers) imposed in mid-March. According to the Associated Press, the restrictions, enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, will no longer apply to “immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents.” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told the AP the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians—however, all travelers must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival or face serious penalties. The policy underscores the Canadian government’s commitment to quelling the spread of COVID-19 within its borders, as any traveler must therefore remain in Canada for a minimum of 15 days before enjoying any public amenities or services.