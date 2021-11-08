Canadian-U.S. border open to vaccinated travelers

The Canadian-U.S. border opened today to vaccinated travelers entering by land and ferry for the first time since closing during the pandemic. Land and ferry travelers will not be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but must be vaccinated. Air travelers will still be required to show proof of a negative test.

The U.S. first imposed travel restrictions in January 2020 beginning with travelers coming from China, later extending the restrictions to dozens of other countries with no plan on when they would be lifted.

Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester have pushed President Joe Biden to open the border since the spring, arguing that cross-border trade and travel is critical to the state.

“The closure of the northern border has hurt Montana businesses and families for far too long, and I’m glad to see the Biden Administration answering my calls to reopen the border to vaccinated Canadians,” Tester wrote in a statement today.