Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Big Sky

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

Today we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef, a pint of Guinness and proudly flaunting the color green. Explore Big Sky has put together a lineup of events taking place in Big Sky today to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Standard:

The Standard cocktail lounge will start celebrating at noon, offering corned beef and cabbage all day long with drink specials and giveaways. Drink specials include $6 shots, $10 Irish Car Bombs and $4 Guinness pints.

Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge:

Blue Buddha will host a local favorite musician, “Telemark Tom,” starting at 5 p.m. Tom Marino sings songs from Cash to Keen and everything in between. Enjoy an unorthodox St. Patty’s meal of sushi paired with live music and all things green at Blue Buddha.

Tips Up:

Tips Up will bring the Irish spirit to life tonight with live music from Deco & The Dusters starting at 9 p.m. Lead guitarist and vocalist Declan Banko comes from an Irish heritage. Get there early for a special performance by Mongolian throat singer Bob Hosoo, who may not be Irish, but will definitely start the night off in an exciting way.