Celebrate the end of summer with a sober ride

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced that there will be increased Patrols in Gallatin County from August 19 to September 7 for Labor Day weekend.

Despite daily life being different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is our desire to enjoy the summer season with family and friends. Historically, Labor Day Weekend is a popular travel time with increased traffic on the roads and this year is anticipated to be no exception as people drive instead of fly and Montanans stay to enjoy our outdoor recreation opportunities rather than travel out-of-state. It is more important than ever to drive safely and plan for a sober ride. All Gallatin County law enforcement agencies and the Montana Highway Patrol will be watching for impaired driving through the Labor Day Weekend as part of the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.

Message from your Gallatin County Law Enforcement Leaders: “We all understand that everyone wants to enjoy this three-day weekend, But we want you to do it responsibly. Beyond risking your personal freedom and safety, driving impaired is a choice that puts other lives in danger. That’s why we are increasing patrols during the extended holiday period of mid-August to early September, to make sure no one’s summer ends with injury or even worse, death. That’s our commitment to every Montanan.”

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 38 percent of all traffic fatalities during the Labor Day holiday period in 2018 involved a drunk driver. In Montana over the last 10 years (2010-2019), there have been 110 fatalities within the two-week period up to and including Labor Day weekend. Drivers impaired by alcohol (BAC >= 0.080) were involved in 36 percent of these.

Beyond the risk of injury or death, choosing to drive impaired in Montana has serious and costly consequences. It can result in:

• Receiving a DUI.

• Having your license revoked.

• Possible jail time.

• Up to $10,000 in fines.

Montanans are encouraged to take part in this effort by reporting any suspected impaired drivers to local law enforcement by calling 911 and helping to ensure all friends and family have secured sober transportation. Wearing your seat belt continues to be the best defense in the event of a motor vehicle crash, so buckle up every trip, every time and remind other passengers in the vehicle to do the same.