Changing tides: Colstrip eyes wind farm

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/19/21

Colstrip, Montana, has long been known as the “energy capital of Montana,” today consisting of two active coal-fired generating units that produce up to 1,480 Megawatts of electricity. Talen Montana operates the plant. The two announced April 13 a $2 billion partnership that would build 1,400 megawatts of renewable energy projects over the next five years. Although Talen has not commented on the details, the Billings Gazette reports Talen recently acquired documents that reveal it is eyeing a wind farm in southeast Montana. “Talen Energy and Pattern Energy are exploring the development of a joint wind project in Montana,” Talen said in a statement to the Gazette. “If it progresses, the project would be separate from the operation of the Colstrip Steam Electric Station. Talen Montana remains committed to the economic viability of Units 3 and 4.”