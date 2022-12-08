Christmas Stoll Events Guide

Two nights of holiday cheer come to town for the 25th Annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

The 25th Annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll is set to return to town this weekend for two nights of holiday festivities, welcoming community members into local businesses to celebrate the season together.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the stroll will focus on the Meadow Village Center, welcoming folks into local businesses for open houses that may or may not have some exciting prize giveaways happening, wagon rides through town, carolers and of course photo ops with Santa. Following the activities in the Meadow, the Independent will host a Pray for Snow Party featuring a screening of the all-women ski film “Nexus.”

The celebration will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Town Center, including a pre-stroll party as the ski or workday ends, a performance of “Elf, the Musical” by local high school students, a winter artisan market, more wagon rides, business open houses, Santa appearances and, to top things off, a fireworks display.

There’s a stacked itinerary of events for this year’s stroll, and to help you make the most of the two-night affair, EBS compiled a non-exhaustive list of Christmas Stroll events. Keep in mind that most businesses in town will keep their doors open beyond regular business hours to invite the community inside for treats, drinks and their own special surprises, so be sure to explore beyond this list to get the full holiday experience.

GRAPHIC BY ME BROWN