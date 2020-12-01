Christmas Stroll 2020 will look slightly different

BIG SKY TOWN CENTER

BIG SKY – In the interest of our public’s safety and continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 the annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll will look very different this year. We are asking all of our merchants and neighbors to not host the traditional large gatherings and packed holiday parties of years past. That being said, Town Center, Meadow Village Center, Westfork Meadows, Visit Big Sky and our community partners are not about to let the holiday lights go out on 22+ years of Big Sky tradition.



The 23rd Annual Big Sky Christmas Stroll is scheduled for Dec. 7-13. This year’s event will feature a variety of festive online offerings and in person activities focusing on community, giving and the holiday spirit.

Santa’s Visit Big Sky Holiday Checklist

Holiday Film Festival presented by Arts Council of Big Sky

Big Sky Virtual Kitchen: Christmas Stroll Special

A Christmas Carol By Manual Cinema presented by WMPAC

Holiday Pop-up Card Workshop presented by Arts Council of Big Sky

Ugly Sweater Photo Contest

Christmas Stroll Scavenger Hunt

Holiday Public Art Walk presented by the Arts Council of Big Sky

Holiday Display Contest

Holiday Round Up

Giving Tree presented by Big Sky Rotary Club

BSCO’s Winter Parks & Trails Event

Check the Big Sky Town Center’s website or Big Sky Town Center’s Facebook page for mor information on events as well as the latest event updates, including a Stroll Guide coming soon. Please enjoy Big Sky responsibly this holiday season and help us to stay safe, open and strong.