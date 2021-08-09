Collaborative effort to clean Gallatin River

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin Watershed Council and Gallatin River Task Force have teamed up to host the third annual collaborative Gallatin River Cleanup. During the weekend of Aug. 26, teams of volunteers will pick up trash all the way from the headwaters to the valley.

The Big Sky-based Gallatin River Task Force and the Bozeman-based Gallatin Watershed Council will join forces to tackle the length of the Gallatin and its tributaries with a goal of engaging 200 community members. Both organizations are committed to keeping the Gallatin River Watershed clean so we can protect and restore it for current and future generations.

“Participating in a river cleanup is one way that citizens can do their part for the river we all love,” said Holly Hill, coordinator for the Gallatin Watershed Council. “We’re excited to partner with the Task Force to amplify all of our efforts in stewarding the Gallatin River.”

Community members will be forming small teams and dispersing to river and stream access points across the watershed. To sign up for a team in the Big Sky Area, contact Isabella at isabella@gallatinrivertaskforce.org. To sign up for a team in the Bozeman Area, visit this link or contact Brooke at outreach@gallatinwatershedcouncil.org.

The Gallatin Watershed Council is a nonprofit group headquartered in Bozeman, MT. Their mission is to guide collaborative watershed stewardship in the Gallatin Valley for a healthy and productive landscape.

The 2021 Lower Gallatin River Cleanup is supported by Republic Services, American Rivers, REI Co-op, First Security Bank, Northwestern Energy and Montana Angler. The 2021 Upper Gallatin River Cleanup is supported by the Big Sky Area Resort Tax District, Republic Services, Roxy’s Market, Ace Hardware, Orvis and American Rivers.