Community bingo night to commemorate the late Dick Allgood, raise funds for schools

Local band Dammit Lauren! to follow

By Julia Barton EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY —The Dick Allgood Inaugural Community Bingo Night will commemorate a legendary local on July 20 and raise funds for community schools with live music from Dammit Lauren! to follow.

Allgood, who passed away from lung cancer last winter in his Bozeman home, was a Vietnam War Air Force veteran, owner of Allgood’s Bar and Grill in Big Sky for 18 years, active American Legion Post 99 member and all-around involved community member since his arrival to Big Sky in 1992.

The bingo night, an installment in Big Sky’s Biggest Week festivities leading up to the Big Sky PBR, will take place at the Basecamp tent across from the Wilson Hotel on Tuesday, July 20, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a slew of tasty snacks and beverages as well as a 50/50 raffle during the event with the goal of raising money for local schools. All proceeds will be split between the raffle winner, and Big Sky’s Discovery Academy and Morningstar Learning Center.

Each of the schools will also be holding a silent auction offering experiential packages such as a spa night to raise funds during the evening’s event.

The initial bingo games will start with the pre-purchase of a pack of 10 bingo cards, followed by a blackout game and a winner’s circle where the evening’s champion will receive a trophy to be passed down in years to come.

Following the crowning of the bingo champion, Dammit Lauren! will play a free concert, also in the Basecamp tent. The band, a local favorite, is based in Big Sky and specializes in alternative and psych rock music.

Although the music is free, tickets must be purchased for the bingo night, and can be found online at outlaw.myeventscenter.com.