Community rodeo jump-starts ‘Big Sky’s Biggest Week’ 

Family, friends, action and music filled the Friday summer night

By Finley Timon and Hudson Willett

The Big Sky Community Rodeo, presented by the Yellowstone Club, set the town ablaze on Friday, July 14, kicking off the excitement for Big Sky’s Biggest Week, a series of Western community events.

Outlaw Partners is the publisher of Explore Big Sky and is the producer of Big Sky PBR which headlines Big Sky’s Biggest Week. The week continues with Community Day on Tuesday, July 18.

With a lineup of junior riders, Montana State University Rodeo Team athletes and talented performers, the rodeo delivered an electrifying display of skills. Accompanied by the sounds of the Tony Marques Band from Las Vegas, the event transformed into a night of exhilaration, unity and Western revelry.

The arena filled with anticipation as bronc riders and bull riders showcased their prowess, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Yet, it wasn’t just the athleticism that made this night exceptional. It was the sense of community, the vibrant camaraderie, and the love for Big Sky that transformed the rodeo into an unforgettable celebration of family and fun.

Described as “electric” by lively crowd members, the atmosphere crackled with energy. Matt West, the rodeo emcee, set the tone for the evening.

“If you showed up in a bad mood, I need you to leave that at the door,” West told the audience in his introductory speech.

Will Kopek, a first time rodeo attendee, said, “It was a great night for the Big Sky community,”

The rodeo featured members of Gallatin County’s very own MSU Rodeo Team. Bode Spring, a Bozeman native and an incoming senior team member competed in calf roping and steer wrestling Friday night.

“This is just such a fun rodeo—it’s so unique and the setting is just perfect. PBR will be awesome up here next week too,” he told EBS shortly after the event.

Tony Marques onstage at Len Hill Park on Friday night. PHOTO BY MICHAEL RUEBUSCH

As the dust settled and the rodeo came to a close, the fun continued at Len Hill Park, where the Tony Marques Band took the stage at the street dance. Their lively music ignited the crowd. It was a time to see the community and celebration that makes Big Sky such a great community.

“We love Big Sky!” exclaimed Tony Marques, lead vocalist with the Tony Marques Band, before launching into a rendition of ACDC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”