County real estate: rising prices, tight inventory continue

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – Real estate in Gallatin County continues to see low inventory and high prices into 2022, according to a Gallatin Association of Realtor’s report.

Compared to January 2021, this January saw 20.2 percent fewer single family home listings, falling from 104 to 83, according to the report. In comparison to last year, the report states that the median sales price of a single family home in January 2022 increased 45.1 percent, from $560,000 to $812,750. Inventory of single-family homes for sale decreased by 34.6 percent, from 136 to 89 homes.

“Our real estate market has continued to experience historically low inventory and higher property values,” said Joanna Harper, GAR board president. “Consistent with national trends, prices continue to climb with little indication of change in the near future.”