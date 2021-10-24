COVID-19 Booster Doses Approved

Gallatin Media Center

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved a “booster” dose for the Moderna mRNA and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations; they also recommended a booster dose for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings. The ACIP approval, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance for use are important steps to advise our vaccination processes and keep Gallatin County residents safe and healthy. Even with these booster dose approvals, Gallatin County’s top priority is distributing vaccines to unvaccinated people.

The Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved for a third dose for those who are immunocompromised. While the third dose is a full dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the newly approved booster dose will only be half the dosage. This updated interim guidance from CDC allows for those at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Moderna or Janssen COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection.

CDC recommendations for Moderna:

Full or third dose is for moderately to severely immunocompromised people. This includes people who have: Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system ○ Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Advanced or untreated HIV infection ○ Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Half or booster dose was newly approved for the following people: People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Moderna primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.



CDC recommendations for Janssen:

Booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

With the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.

The CDC will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure appropriate recommendations to keep all Americans safe.

Bozeman Health and Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) are providing combined clinics for both Moderna and Pfizer, hosted at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the GCCHD website and make a plan to get your COVID-19 vaccine today!

Fri. Oct. 22 – Pfizer and J&J – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSU with Best Practice Medicine

Sat., Oct. 23 – FLU SHOTS – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gallatin County Fairgrounds with GCCHD

Bozeman Health and GCCHD combined clinic – appointments are preferred to ensure an efficient process. We have plenty of vaccines so we will not run out. Tues., Oct. 26 – Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with GCCHD and Bozeman Health Wed., Oct. 27 – Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with GCCHD and Bozeman Health Thurs. Oct. 28 – Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with GCCHD and Bozeman Health Fri., Oct. 29 – Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) – 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with GCCHD and Bozeman Health

Saturday, October 30 – Janssen – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Manhattan – HealthCare Connections

Sunday, October 31 – Pfizer and Janssen – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – MADE Fair at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Best Practice Medicine

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.