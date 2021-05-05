COVID-19 vaccine appointments opening for 12 to 15-year-olds

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – In anticipation of soon receiving emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 years old, the Gallatin County City-County Health Department will be expanding appointments for that age group in our upcoming vaccine clinics.

Gallatin County residents can simply visit healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines and find links to sign up for specific times in upcoming clinics at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Please note, we are going to begin scheduling but if the authorization for 12-15 year olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine does not come through in time for your child’s appointment, we may have to cancel.

All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 and are an important tool to stopping the pandemic and ensuring area schools can be opened fully in the fall. At this time, fully vaccinated individuals are exempted from quarantine, further ensuring a normal educational experience for students.

COVID vaccines may cause some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.

The current EUA is for 16 and older and we anticipate similar side-effects and considerations and want to provide the information so families can make informed decisions regarding vaccination of their children. Here is the current fact sheet for the Pfizer vaccine. The updated EUA, when approved, will be provided when the vaccine is given.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines.

People who have more questions need help getting appointments can also contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 406-548-0123 or callcenter@readygallatin.com. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.