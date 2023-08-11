Custer Gallatin National Forest advises avoiding the Mirror Lake area due to potential bear activity

EBS STAFF

According to a post made on Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Facebook page, hikers are advised to avoid the Mirror Lake area of the Spanish Peaks along trail 407, south of trail 413 in particular. The post explained that a carcass was found near the trail at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 and warned of possible bear activity.

Mirror Lake is located in the Spanish Peaks in the Lee Metcalf Wilderness between Bozeman and Big Sky, and is a popular spot for recreationists this time of year. The area is known for challenging but rewarding hikes. As of Aug. 11, there have been no further updates on potential bear activity and the warning remains in effect.