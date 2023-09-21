Connect with us

Custer Gallatin National Forest hiring permanent and seasonal firefighters

3 hours ago

Custer Gallatin National Forest jobs fall under the U.S. Forest Service. ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

Custer Gallatin National Forest is on the search for permanent firefighters starting Sept. 21 and seasonal firefighters starting Sept. 29. 

According to the national forest’s website, there are open permanent positions for fire engine operators at the Bozeman station, as well as a senior firefighter and operator position in West Yellowstone. 

The national forest is also hiring forestry technicians in Bozeman and West Yellowstone through Oct. 10. 

Seasonal jobs will begin accepting applications on Sept. 29 through Oct. 6. 

Those applying to openings should submit applications through USAjobs.gov. 

