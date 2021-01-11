Daines decries Trump’s Twitter ban

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/11/21

Sen. Steve Daines published a letter on Jan. 8, speaking out against Twitter’s decision to indefinitely ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform. This follows the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol, an event encouraged by the president on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

“The President of the United States is the leader of the free world and his ability to reach the people and communicate important events and actions should not be censored,” Daines stated in a letter addressed to Twitter’s chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey. “The removal of his account and his ability to communicate on your platform limits the government’s ability to inform its citizens.