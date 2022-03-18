Daines to join bipartisan delegation in Poland, Germany to discuss ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

OFFICE OF SEN. STEVE DAINES

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines

U.S. SENATE – U.S. Sen. Steve Daines will join a bipartisan Senate delegation trip to Poland and Germany to get a firsthand update on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and meet with U.S. military leaders, NGOs and Ukrainians.

Ahead of their trip, the bipartisan group of senators shared the following statement:

“This strong, bipartisan delegation proves the Senate stands united in its support for Ukraine. During our time in Poland and Germany, we will have the opportunity to gain greater insight on the U.S. and NATO response through engagements with top military leaders. We will return with better insight on how Congress can and should continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, and see firsthand the heartbreaking humanitarian impact of Putin’s war of aggression.”

Updates will be shared throughout and after the delegation visit.

Daines proudly stands with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine against Putin’s invasion.

Yesterday, after Zelenskyy addressed Congress, Daines shared the following statement:

“President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are warriors inspiring the world in their fight for freedom against Putin’s evil regime. Ukraine needs more help to combat Putin’s lethal attacks—more planes, more drones, more support.”

Joining Daines in the bipartisan delegation to Germany and Poland will be Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Angus King (I-Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).