River Books presents: Rick McIntyre on Yellowstone wolves

ELK RIVER BOOKS

Rick McIntyre is the author of a series of Yellowstone wolf books. PHOTO BY JULIE ARGYLE

LIVINGSTON – Renowned wolf expert and author Rick McIntyre will discuss the fascinating sagas of some of Yellowstone’s most iconic wolves at Elk River Books in downtown Livingston on Thursday, March. 24, at 7 p.m. A book signing and reception will follow.

McIntyre is the author of a series of Yellowstone wolf books, including “The Redemption of Wolf 302,” “The Rise of Wolf 8” and “The Reign of Wolf 21.” All three books recount in vivid detail the stories of struggle and survival of the wolf packs that live in and around Yellowstone National Park, through the eyes of some of their most charismatic alphas. His outstanding works of science writing offer unparalleled insight into wolf behavior and Yellowstone’s famed wolf reintroduction project.

A Kirkus starred review notes: “Like Thomas McNamee, David Mech, Barry Lopez, and other literary naturalists with an interest in wolf behavior, McIntyre writes with both elegance and flair, making complex biology and ethology a pleasure to read.”

McIntyre has spent more than 40 years watching wolves in America’s national parks, 25 of those years in Yellowstone, where he has accumulated over 100,000 wolf sightings and educated the public about the park’s most famous wolves. He has spoken about the Yellowstone wolves with “60 Minutes,” NPR and CBC, and he is profiled extensively in Nate Blakeslee’s “American Wolf”and in international publications. He lives in Silver Gate, Montana.

For more information, send an email to info@elkriverbooks.com or call (406) 333-2330. Elk River Books is located at 122 S. 2nd St.