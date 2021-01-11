Dan Springer named Gallatin County’s interim sheriff

EBS STAFF

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to provide the application timeline and information.

BOZEMAN – At a regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 11, the Gallatin County Commission appointed undersheriff Dan Springer as the county’s interim sheriff in a 3-1 vote. Brian Gootkin retired from the sheriff’s office on Dec. 31 after serving since 2012 and is awaiting confirmation from the state Senate before transitioning to his role leading the Montana Department of Corrections for Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“Continuity of service is appropriate and good for the guys and gals that work there, so I’m happy to take that on,” said Springer to the commission after accepting the position. Springer was named undersheriff by Gootkin in June of 2012.

While Springer serves as interim sheriff, the county will be accepting applicants and public comment regarding the permanent election of the position, which is set to be up for a vote in 2022, when Gootkin’s term ends.

Commissioners will accept applications through the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 5, hold public interviews of finalists the week of Feb. 15, then aim to make their appointment at their regularly scheduled public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Interested candidates must be statutorily qualified for appointment and provide a resume, cover letter and references. Applications can be emailed to commission@gallatin.mt.gov, or mailed or dropped off in person at the Gallatin County Commission Office, 311 W. Main St., Room 306, Bozeman, MT 59715.