Dear Badger – Should I stay or should I go?

Dear Badger,

I’ve been in Big Sky since the ‘90s and I love it here. But the traffic, the construction, and the insane development of this once small community is making me want to leave. It used to be the best kept secret, but like most secrets, it’s out.

I don’t want to leave but I also miss what Big Sky used to be and am not sure I can keep waiting for it to return to normal.

Sincerely,

Dirtbag Displaced

Dear Displaced,

I’ve found that the golf course still has a ton of good space for me to dig holes and this response will probably dig me another type of hole altogether.

Big Sky is indeed changing, and I think that the changes can be hard for someone who knew it when you could walk down the middle of the street with a squirrel in your mouth and not worry about a semi running you over. The traffic will hopefully get better as more lights are installed and the construction dies down. But I do think we need to get used to having more cars because… people have discovered how great this town called Big Sky can be. Did we really expect it to be small forever? Actually, I did because of the freezing temperatures. But people have discovered heated gloves and bubble chairs.

Part of me says pack up and go because it isn’t the same town you and I used to know and love. A few of my mountain goat friends and I watched the tram go in and when we saw that weird bubble go up to the top, we knew it was going to change this town. The bears watched too. They are still mad. They might eventually eat everyone on the trails, especially the ones who get close enough to take a selfie with them…

Hey, listen, I’m just a surly badger and I can’t tell you who you are and what will make you happy. Only you can do that. People vibrate in certain areas more than others. Some people love New York and some people love a town of 3,000 people. Some people love a little of both. You could stay and adapt like many of my woodland friends have had to do or you could go and find your highest vibration. Adapting to a new environment can be hard but I think you’ll find that the things you love about Big Sky are still here. The trails, the sunsets over Lone Mountain, the dirtbags who stayed, the skiing, and… Milkies?

Stay or go, it’s up to you, but don’t leave before you realize that every good town gets discovered. Sure, they don’t get discovered and build multiple resorts within a few years, but they do eventually have more streetlights and tourists.

Find your happiness where your happiness resides.

Sincerely, Badger