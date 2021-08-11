Despite wealth, Gallatin County mental health resources lack

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/11/21

“The system is stretched really thin,” Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown told Montana Free Press, referring to the county’s mental health resources. Despite rapid growth, the area’s behavioral health needs are leaving behind its most vulnerable residents, those battling addiction, mental illness and emotional disturbances. In a recent article, Montana Free Press’s Mara Silvers dives into the multiple area nonprofits devoted to solving this problem, and the obstacles standing in their way.