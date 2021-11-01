Discovery Academy hosts Fall Jam Outdoor Education Fundraiser

Big Sky Discovery Academy will host its first annual Fall Jam Outdoor Education Fundraiser at Tips Up on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Featuring live music by Big Sky favorites Pinky and the Floyd and Luke and Dustin, the night is aimed at raising money through ticket sales, drink sales, and both live and ticketed auctions. Each $100 entry ticket includes assorted finger foods, two beer and wine tickets, participation in the live auction and the private concert at Tips Up.

The Discovery Academy’s winter outdoor education program presents students with activity opportunities including ice skating, cross-country skiing and downhill skiing and outdoor hikes. Money raised from the event will go toward covering expenses for gear as well as ski passes for the Discovery Academy staff. The winter program runs for 15 weeks between January and April. Students will participate in one outdoor education program each week.

“We just really wanted to provide a fun night out for all of our community members,” said Scott Poloff, the head of Big Sky Discovery. “It’s a great way to learn about our school, bring the community together and support our students.”

Tickets to the Fall Jam Outdoor Education Fundraiser can be purchased online at bigskydiscoveryacademy.org/falljam2021/.