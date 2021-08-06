Documenting Yellowstone conference coming to MSU

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/6/21

A conference that celebrates collecting and preserving materials that document the history of Yellowstone National Park is coming to Montana State University June 5-8, 2022. “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” will gather scholars, researchers, private collectors, librarians and archivists on campus and will feature speakers, panel presentations, social events and networking opportunities. Conference registration opens Feb. 1, 2022, and admission to the keynote speech will be available to the public.