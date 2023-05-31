Donations help improve Big Sky Fire Department training

EBS STAFF

A donation by Canyon Auto Repair & Towing of various cars to the Big Sky Fire Department went a long way in improving the department’s recent vehicle extrication training.

The training “significantly enhanced the department’s preparedness and ability to handle complex rescue operations” where people are trapped inside a crashed vehicle, a BSFD release stated.

With the growing number of vehicles on the roads and highways, ensuring first responders are well-trained in extrication techniques is paramount to saving lives, the release stated.

The recent vehicle extrication training program focused on advanced techniques for rapid and safe extrication, including the use of rescue tools, airbags, and other specialized equipment. The BSFD release noted the importance of ongoing training and continuous professional development as necessary to providing the highest level of service to the community.

The training exercise focused on advanced techniques for rapid and safe extrication, including the use of rescue tools, airbags, and other specialized equipment. COURTESY OF BIG SKY FIRE DEPARTMENT

In the statement, the department extended its sincerest gratitude to Canyon Auto for their generous donation of vehicles, which served as invaluable training props during the exercise. Canyon Auto’s commitment to community safety and their willingness to contribute to the training of our first responders is commendable. Their support has enabled the Big Sky Fire Department to conduct realistic and hands-on training exercises, replicating real-life scenarios and enhancing the skills of our firefighters.

The Big Sky Fire Department remains committed to serving and protecting the community, and initiatives like this vehicle extrication training are integral to maintaining the highest level of preparedness. Through continued training and partnerships with community stakeholders, the department strives to improve its emergency response capabilities and safeguard the lives of those in need.

For more information about the Big Sky Fire Department’s training programs and services, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Training Captain Cory Phillips—cphillips@bigskyfire.org—(406) 995-2100