Donors Making a Difference

Wildlands Festival raises over $500,000 with generous Support from notable businesses

By Leslie Kilgore EDITORIAL CONSULTANT

As the memories of another eventful summer in Big Sky begin to fade and the community prepares for another fall and winter season, it’s difficult not to continue celebrating the fundraising efforts benefitting river conservation and education during this year’s Wildlands Festival.

With funds that totaled $513,473 to preserve and protect the country’s vital waterways, the festival’s success this year came from a variety of outlets including over $250,000 in auction items donated by esteemed brands for the weekend’s events.

Through their generous partnerships, VOORMI, Hey Bear, MIZU, Baldface Lodge, Boundary Expeditions, Stern Pinball, Las Rosadas, Canyon Ranch, Madison RR, Peak Skis, Elevee, Stone Glacier, SIMMS, Aire and Montage Big Sky all stepped forward to make a local and national impact towards river conservation.

“Montage is honored to have contributed to the successful fundraising efforts towards river conservation during the Wildlands Festival weekend,” Victorio Gonzalez, general manager at Montage Big Sky said. “Taking an active role in serving and supporting the needs of our community is an essential part of our commitment to Big Sky.”

The beneficiaries for this year’s festival included Gallatin River Task Force, Big Sky’s local nonprofit that leads efforts in river conservation for southwest Montana and, most notably, the Gallatin River, and American Rivers who announced earlier this year their goal to protect one million miles of rivers by 2030. Funds raised at the Wildlands Festival will help these organizations work toward that goals in preserving and protecting rivers.

“Contributing to a great cause and a festival that supports communities is something we always look to partake in,” Leena Jain, Canyon Ranch’s CEO, said.

In their efforts to support sustainability and end single-use plastics, Mizu water bottles chose Wildlands Festival to receive funds from their annual 1% For The Planet donation, and also contributed reusable customized drinkware for the event.

“Water is a foundation,” Stephanie Pogue, VP of Mizu said. “With funds from the Wildlands Festival supporting American Rivers and the Gallatin River Task Force, Mizu is proud to contribute towards protecting one million miles of rivers by 2030.”

Donors spanned the western region and continentals borders, including Baldface Lodge, a backcountry ski lodge nestled in the Selkirk Mountains in Nelson, BC.

“I’m stoked to support the work of the good folks at American Rivers,” said Jeff Pensiero of Baldface Lodge. “Nothing would make this Canadian angler happier than seeing more salmon finding their way back up here!”

As one of the largest and most attended events in Big Sky’s history, Outlaw Partners will continue the success of Wildlands Festival by partnering with artists, conservationists, notable brands and charitable organizations passionate about saving wild and open spaces around the country and beyond in events to come.