Downtown Bozeman Association Presents – Final 2021 Art Walk, Dec. 10

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – The 2021 Art Walk season will wrap up with a special “Winter” Art Walk on Dec. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Many galleries will feature artists’ openings and receptions and often provide hors d’oeuvres and complimentary refreshments. The final walk is also a chance to stroll Downtown Bozeman, take in some art and culture while also holiday shopping.

Over 30 galleries and businesses participate in this cultural experience. All participants can be viewed and located on Downtown Bozeman’s robust website event at www.downtownbozeman.org/artwalks2021. This is your go-to guide for the 2021 Winter Art Walk.

This free community event is brought to you by our gracious sponsors; Blackfoot Communications, First Security Bank, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle, KBZK and 94.7 “The Moose.”The Art Walks are open to the public and will go on rain or shine.

For more information visit www.downtownbozeman.org/artwalks2021 or call the Downtown Bozeman Association at (406) 586-4008.