Downtown Bozeman Christmas Stroll poster contest

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture and the Downtown Bozeman Association are on the search for the next artist to create the Christmas Stroll 2020 poster.

The Christmas Stroll is a longtime tradition in Downtown Bozeman and even though this year it will look a bit different, the Annual Poster Contest is alive and well. The posters will be used as marketing for the event and be featured on the cover of the Christmas Stroll special issue of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The issue will also include an article featuring the Christmas Stroll poster artist.

As a thank you, the winning artist will receive $200 in cash funded by the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture and the Downtown Bozeman Association. The artist will also be recognized on these organizations’ websites, social media, and press releases several times throughout the season.

Please email a high resolution (300 dpi or greater). tiff or .jpeg image of 2-D art work in 18-inch by 24-inch format by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9. To submit your piece, please email education@theemerson.org. For questions, please call 587-9797 ex. 104.