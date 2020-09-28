Bozeman cancels downtown trick-or-treating event

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – Due to the sheer numbers the Downtown Bozeman Trick or Treating Event attracts, which has been upwards of 5,000 parents and kids in past years, the Downtown Bozeman Association has decided to cancel the two-hour Trick-or-Treating event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30.

Although the organized event is not taking place, we do feel there is a way to continue the tradition of trick-or-treating in the Bozeman community on Halloween and the days surrounding it.

If you decide to trick-or-treat, here are some “Tips and Tricks” from your friends at the Downtown Bozeman Association, Bozeman Police, Bozeman Fire and Gallatin County Health Department to have a fun and safe Halloween this year!

-Trick-or-Treat in small groups in your neighborhood or a nearby neighborhood.

-Wear a mask while trick or treating or when social distancing is difficult. Maybe there is a fun way to incorporate a mask into your child’s costume!

-When handing out or approaching homes with candy:

Set up outside to help from groups gathering at doorsteps.

Set up small piles of candy for kids to grab individually instead of grabbing out of one bowl.

As small groups approach a trick or treating location, wait for that group to leave until you approach that house.

Downtown Business still wants to see your amazing costumes, Bozeman! Take a stroll along Main Street sometime throughout the Halloween weekend in costume and maybe stop into a couple of your favorite downtown businesses along the way.

We know Trick or Treating is fun tradition for your family and within our Bozeman Community and we want to help have enjoy a safe and fun Halloween this year.