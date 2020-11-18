Dr. Fauci to speak at University of Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/18/20

A name now known by many, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, will speak on Feb. 17 for the 2021 Mansfield Lecture at the University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center. The event is a fireside chat Q&A format hosted over Zoom and Dr. Fauci will discuss the state of the pandemic, vaccine efficiency, among other topics. The lecture will also feature Dr. Marshall Bloom, the associate director for science management at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton. UM hopes to have the lecture widely available in schools, including for K-12 students, tribal colleges and universities.

“There have been funding and staffing shortfalls in Montana,” said Deena Mansour, director of the Mansfield Center. “It’s been a real challenge, and our health care providers and professionals have really stepped up … It’s incredibly important for Dr. Fauci to come and reinforce what they’re telling Montana communities and to support the incredible work that they are doing.”