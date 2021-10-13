Drought declaration lifted in Bozeman

With snow on the ground, Bozeman leadership lifted a drought declaration that’s been in place since July.

Bozeman city commissioners voted in July to place the city in a stage 2 drought, restricting days and times residents could water their lawns. In late August, the city bumped the drought declaration down to stage one which recommends reducing water usage.

Water use in Bozeman dropped over 20 percent with the drought declaration in place this year, according to an article from The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

While the reduced water usage boosted the city’s water supply, Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich still encourages residents to do their part to conserve water as they head into the winter.