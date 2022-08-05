Emigrant conservation-based land acquisition

U.S. FOREST SERVICE, CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

PARK COUNTY — The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in partnership with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, finalized a 75-acre conservation-based land acquisition on July 28, 2022. The Emigrant property is now public land that enables public access to additional lands along Emigrant Creek, protects wildlife habitat, and prevents the land from being developed.

The property is located approximately 7 miles southeast of Emigrant, Montana in Park County. With steep rugged terrain, this area offers beautiful scenery and the opportunity for remote recreation. “Preserving such parcels in the heart of the greater Yellowstone ecosystem is a win for future generations,” said Alex Sienkiewicz, District Ranger for the Yellowstone Ranger District

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition purchased this property in 2019 and held it until the Forest Service completed due diligence and secured funding to purchase it. Funding for this project was made possible using Land and Water Conservation Fund Critical Inholding funds. Under provisions found in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act (March 2019), the majority of these lands are now permanently withdrawn from mining.

“GYC jumped at the opportunity to work with the previous owner when they offered to sell us this critical in-holding and mineral rights,” says Joe Josephson, senior Montana conservation associate for Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “Improving public access and recreation opportunities ranging from skiing, rock climbing, ATVs to dispersed camping are an added bonus.”

For more information about the Emigrant acquisition, contact the Yellowstone Ranger District at (406) 222-1892.