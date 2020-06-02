Escaped inmate still at large after four days

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 6/2/20

An inmate who escaped from the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge (125 miles northwest from Bozeman) is still at large four days after escaping on Saturday, May 30, around 8 a.m. Preston Scott Tucker, 33 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, is considered dangerous and should not to be approached if seen. Tucker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary, stalking and violation of an order of protection in Yellowstone County back in July 2018, and managed to escape from the prison’s work reentry center. According to the Billings Gazette, “He has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a cross on his face… The prison’s work reentry program includes a housing unit that’s located outside the secure perimeter of the prison. There was no indication that Tucker had any outside help and there have been no reports of burglaries or stolen vehicles in the Deer Lodge area.”