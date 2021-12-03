Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Simms: Fall Run Jacket & Women’s Rivershed Sweater

Fall Run Jacket

$149.95

In August of this year, Simms relaunched a fan favorite, the Fall Run Jacket. This jacket was in our line a few years ago and has now come back due to popular demand. We’d consider it a four-season jacket—not too warm for spring, fall and early summer mornings or evenings, but somehow keeps you warm in the dead of winter. The iteration we launched this summer is extra special because its shell fabric and liner are made from 100% recycled material. As you might expect, we utilized Primaloft insulation in this jacket and even the insulation is constructed from primarily recycled material.

The perfect jacket both on and off the water, the lightweight Fall Run Hoody packs a heavyweight warmth-to-mass ratio for less bulk under bibs and waders. Worn alone or paired with a waterproof, breathable shell, the Primaloft insulation is treated for water repellency to keep you warm even when damp from rain or heavy activity. Extremely compressible, it’s the ideal layer for stowing in your daypack or sling pack.

Primaloft® Black Eco insulation 60g (body) uses 60% recycled materials, treated for water repellency.

100% recycled shell with DWR finish for water resistance.

Internal quilting on upper front and back body provides a smooth exterior for abrasion resistance when worn with waders or bibs.

Zippered handwarmer pockets and internal chest zippered pocket on wearer’s right

Women’s Rivershed Sweater

$99.95

Warmth on the water comes naturally with the Women’s Rivershed Sweater, a high-performing jacquard fleece standout that pairs perfectly under waders or a jacket and provides the additional coverage of a tall, plush drawstring collar. The heather jacquard fleece channels warmth against the body and releases necessary moisture as needed. Also featuring a kangaroo pocket to keep hands warm and store small essentials, the Women’s Rivershed Fleece comes equipped with a tall, slouchy collar with a drawcord to provide plush comfort and warmth for the neck and face.