Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Duckworth: Women’s Comet Tunnel Hood & Men’s Comet Hoody

$150





Get back to basics with the Duckworth Comet Long Sleeve Crew. In both men’s and women’s cut, Merino Wool base layer top keeps the chill out, even on the coldest Montana winter days. Duckworth’s Comet fabric is natural-technical mash-up, combining a pure, 100% Montana-grown Merino Wool outer layer and a polyester inner layer that creates a hydrophobic, sweat-wicking shirt that keeps you warm no matter how rigorous the activity. Durable, soft, anti-odor, and hooded, the Comet Long Sleeve Crew will stave off the chill from the slopes to keep you warm all the way to the Après celebrations.

Composition: 100% Montana Merino Wool outer layer, 100% American Polyester inner layer

Weight: 275 gsm

A southwest Montana tradition: tree hunting

Now that you’re armed with a great Duckworth base layer, it’s time to follow a longtime southwest Montana tradition—venturing out into the woods and cutting your own Christmas tree. While friends and family may argue over exact qualities that make for the perfect holiday tree, nothing beats a brisk hike or cross-country ski into your favorite National Forest to find it.

First, be sure to acquire a tree permit from recreation.gov. There you can also find helpful maps for where to hunt down the best tree nearest to you. Forest Service guidelines ask that you not cut trees from campgrounds or parking lots, trailheads, picnic areas or within 200 feet of any streams or lakes.

Once you’ve chosen a location, pack a sled, gloves, warm layers and a small saw and head out for your tree hunt!