Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Hey Bear is more than just a retail store— it’s an educational bear safety platform. We believe that living with bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a privilege. To protect ourselves and the wildlife we share a home with, Hey Bear, named for the phrase hikers often shout to scare bruins away before an adverse confrontation, aims to educate and inspire recreationists about how to coexist with bears in bear country, and also works with local organizations to give back to nonprofits that provide for conservation efforts.

To support Hey Bear and our mission, we produce high-quality, sustainable and functional outdoors products for you. Here’s what we recommend for the outdoorsman and women and conservation-focused friends and family in your life this holiday season.

Hey Bear Beanie, $35

Stay toasty this winter with a colorful Hey Bear beanie.

Hey Bear Mizu Camper Mug, $38

Whether it’s filled with warm coffee, a cider or a hot toddy, the Hey Bear Mizu Camper Mug will keep your favorite adventure beverage toasty.

Hey Bear Cotopaxi Backpack, $95

Whether skinning up a snowy mountain or out on your next hike, this colorful Cotopaxi backpack will keep your belongings safe and dry in a stylish pack during your next venture.

Hey Bear Vest, $177

A new Hey Bear addition, this lightly insulated, core-warming vest combines recycled polyester insulation and repurposed taffeta for reversible and convenient color-blocked protection. An elastic-lined hood keeps your head warm, and dual pockets keep your hands toasty.

The next time you’re out in bear country, remember these tips to keep yourself and the bears safe.

