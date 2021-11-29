Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Uncategorized
RegenMarket: The Holiday Sampler
$60
Get your friends and family the best food on Earth from RegenMarket. Inspired by the agriculture that is at the heart of the West, RegenMarket is an online, membership-based market connecting consumers with Montana producers working to grow food with the planet’s future in mind. All products are produced using regenerative agriculture practices, which forms the base of the food chain for humans and land animals, ensuring the highest-level quality nutrients in your food. It’s also the process Patagonia founder and owner Yvon Chouinard believes may just save our planet from the harmful effects of climate change.
Bring a box of sustainable, delicious, organic and high-quality products home with RegenMarket’s Holiday Sampler. For custom boxes, call (406) 599-9123.
The Holiday Sampler includes:
- Breakfast sage pork sausage
- 1/3 lb. ground beef
- Jalapeño cheddar bratwursts
- Green lentils
- Sliced smoked ham
Chocolate Chip Lentil Cookies
By Timeless Natural Foods. For more delicious ideas, be sure to visit Mountain Outlaw’s RegenMarket recipe guide.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves: 7 dozen cookies
1 ½ cups butter
2 ½ cups packed brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
4 teaspoons vanilla
5 eggs
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
¾ cup Timeless French Style Lentils, thoroughly cooked in 2 cups water, drained, pureed
3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 cups chopped walnuts
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Add vanilla and eggs; beat until smooth. Add lentil puree to butter mixture.
- In a separate bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking soda. Add to creamed mixture and blend lightly.
- Gently blend in oatmeal, chocolate chips and nuts until evenly mixed. Chill dough until ready for handling. Drop dough in rounded tablespoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 5 minutes; turn pan and bake another 5 minutes, or until cookies are lightly browned.