Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

RegenMarket: The Holiday Sampler

$60

Get your friends and family the best food on Earth from RegenMarket. Inspired by the agriculture that is at the heart of the West, RegenMarket is an online, membership-based market connecting consumers with Montana producers working to grow food with the planet’s future in mind. All products are produced using regenerative agriculture practices, which forms the base of the food chain for humans and land animals, ensuring the highest-level quality nutrients in your food. It’s also the process Patagonia founder and owner Yvon Chouinard believes may just save our planet from the harmful effects of climate change.

Bring a box of sustainable, delicious, organic and high-quality products home with RegenMarket’s Holiday Sampler. For custom ﻿boxes, call ﻿(406) 599-9123.

The Holiday Sampler includes:

Breakfast sage pork sausage

1/3 lb. ground beef

Jalapeño cheddar bratwursts

Green lentils

Sliced smoked ham

Chocolate Chip Lentil Cookies

By Timeless Natural Foods. For more delicious ideas, be sure to visit Mountain Outlaw’s RegenMarket recipe guide.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 7 dozen cookies

1 ½ cups butter

2 ½ cups packed brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

4 teaspoons vanilla

5 eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup Timeless French Style Lentils, thoroughly cooked in 2 cups water, drained, pureed

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups chopped walnuts