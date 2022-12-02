Explore Big Sky’s Gift and Gear Guide 2022

If the snow forecast has been any indication, this winter will be one of bounty. When Big Sky Resort opened Wednesday, Nov. 23 (one day early) skiers and boarders awoke to 7 inches of fresh powder, and more falling by the minute. That’s a feeling we want to take with us through the rest of the season—the friendly banter on the chairlifts, whoops and hollers as we fly down the hill and the flushed cheeks at apres.

With that spirit, we’d like to present Explore Big Sky’s 2022 holiday Gift and Gear Guide! From skis to yachts, this guide truly has it all. Take a look for yourself and get inspired for the season of gift giving.

– The Editors