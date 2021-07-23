Fake Yellowstone park guide sentenced

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/23/21

Theodore Eugene Garland, 60, of Edmond, Oklahoma was sentenced on seven counts of illegal activities and violations in Yellowstone National Park. Garland has a social media page, a podcast and a guidebook and claimed he offered guided tours through the park. His tour resources often violated closures and other park regulations, such as trespassing on thermal grounds, violating swimming closures and cliff jumping, creating “hot pots in rivers” and disturbing wildlife. He encouraged visitors to do the same. Garland appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs on July 2 for the sentencing resulting in a seven day jail sentence, a total of $600 in fines and fees, a one-time payment of $500 to Yellowstone Forever Geological Resource Fund and a ban from Yellowstone National Park until December 31, 2021.