Fall resort tax funding applications

BIG SKY RESORT TAX

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Resort Area District is accepting applications for the 2021 fall funding cycle beginning on Tuesday, September 1. As required by law, an applicant must be a legal entity formed under the laws of the state of Montana. All applicants must be capable of both legally and practically carrying out the purpose of the allocation and located within the Resort Area District. The applicant must be a governmental unit, corporation, or limited partnership with the capability of being legally bound by an agreement.

Applications and supporting documents must be completed using the online applications portal and must be submitted by Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to be considered for funding. More information can be found at ResortTax.Org/Funding or by contacting the District Office at 406-995-3234.

Applications are public documents and shall be available for public inspection. All applications will be reviewed at two public meetings on Tuesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m. The review meetings will be held virtually and the public can find details on attending the meeting, providing public comment and sharing letters of support on the District website. Full applications will be available for the public to view on the District website prior to the November meetings.