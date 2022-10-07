Fall road closures to begin in Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

Multiple seasonal road closures within Yellowstone National Park will begin in the coming weeks.

Roads will remain open from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulation on the roadway causes an early closure. Most roads in the park will be closed as of Nov. 1, including the West Entrance to Madison Junction, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful, Norris to Canyon Village, East Entrance to Lake Village, Canyon Village to Lake Village, South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb and West Thumb to Old Faithful.

The Beartooth Highway—US Highway 212 between Red Lodge and Cooke City—will close on Oct. 11.

The road between the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City is historically open year-round, however, flooding in June severely damaged sections of this roadway. The road from the Northeast Entrance to Tower Junction is expected to open Oct. 15; Old Gardiner Road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs by Nov. 1.

The National Park Service recommends monitoring current conditions on park roads prior to visiting Yellowstone. The Montana Department of Transportation and Wyoming Department of Transportation manage sections of the Beartooth Highway and the park recommends using their respective websites for current updates on the status of US 212.