Farewell to ‘Piano Pat,’ Great Falls icon

Town Crier “Briefs form the Region” (1) – 5/6/21

Since 1963, Pat Spoonheim has been behind the piano of the infamous Great Falls Sip ‘N Dip Lounge in Great Falls, Montana. The icon, known as “Piano Pat” passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85 after decades of entertainment and song, announced The O’Haire Motor Inn on Facebook yesterday. Spoonheim was known throughout Montana, but also drew visitors from around the world to the unique tiki-themed bar, and has been featured in numerous travel magazines and videos through the years. “It is with tremendously sad hearts that we tell you that our beloved Piano Pat passed away peacefully last night,” said the Sip N’ Dip Facebook post. “We loved her very, very much. Our hearts are broken. Rest In Peace beautiful music girl.” Spoonheim leaves behind three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as fans worldwide. Wherever you are now, Piano Pat, keep singing.